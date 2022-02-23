Dec. 1, 1932 - Feb. 16, 2022

ST. JOHN, IN - Eleanor Marie Matyi Girman, age 89 of St. John, IN passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on February 16, 2022, 41 years to the day after her father passed. Eleanor was born on December 1, 1932 in Whiting, IN to immigrants of Austria Hungary, Steve and Anna (Kish) Matyi. She was a 1950 graduate of Clark High School. Eleanor married James Girman in 1953 and had three daughters. She had many career interests outside of the home while raising her children. Eleanor was particularly proud of opening her own children's apparel business, "Strawberry Roan" in Dyer, and later a second location in Hammond.

Eleanor enjoyed many artistic hobbies including creating beautiful clothing, knitting scarves, baby blankets and hats, and making jewelry. She also enjoyed entertaining family and friends in her home, playing cards, and making delicious Hungarian dinners. She was a woman of strong faith and enjoyed attending and serving at her church.

She was preceded in death by James, her husband of 65 years; her parents; and her brothers: Steve and Louis Matyi. She is survived by her devoted daughters: Suzanne (Bill) Farrell, Marisa L. Girman, and Donna (Bill) Winterhaler; beloved grandchildren: Erica Winterhaler, Meghan Farrell (Dominic)Garcia, Brant (Taylor) Winterhaler, Justin Farrell and Rachel Farrell (Dominic) Waldron; endeared great grandchild, Elliot Garcia; sister, Mary Ann (Tom) Swan; and sister-in-law, Diane Girman.

Visitation to celebrate Eleanor's life will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Hillsdie Funeral Home, 8941 Keilman Rd. Highland, IN. Services will immediately follow with Pastor Don Rector officiating. Burial private. Memorials may be given to the Humane Society, Suburban Bible Church Senior Sunday School, or for a memorial bench.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE-MICHAEL KUIPER-VASS by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com