Eleanor (nee Bahleda) Surdy

  • 0
MUNSTER - Eleanor (nee Bahleda) Surdy, 91, of Munster passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (fiance Rick Shettles) Vasilak; son, Bob (Karen) Markovich; grandchildren: Casey Vasilak, Kimberly, Steven and Nicholas Markovich; sister, LoAnn (Joseph) Lux; She was preceded in death by her husbands: Joseph Markovich in 1967 and Eugene Surdy in 2014.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Carmelite Monastery, 1628 Ridge Road, Munster, IN. Interment at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the Monastery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Redemption Rescue (www.redemptionrescueinc.com) Noblesville, IN.

Eleanor was the best mom in the world and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. www.kishfuneralhome.net

