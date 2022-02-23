 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eleanor Polaski

  • 0

Aug. 12, 1932 - Feb. 20, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN -

Eleanor Polaski, 89, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 20, 2022. She was born August 12, 1932 in Joliet, IL to Michael & Katherine (Spotilla) Sappan, and graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1950. Eleanor was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, Lecter, and taught classes for incoming Lecters. She was also strongly involved in St. Elizabeth's RCIA program and was instrumental in the Cursillo retreats where she practiced as a Lay Rector for women. As much as Eleanor's faith may have defined her, she also dedicated herself to defining her faith.

On February 7, 1953 she married Frank Polaski who survives along with their daughter, Cathy (Bob) Kepshire of Evans, GA; son, Frank (JoAnne) Polaski, Jr. of West End, NC; son-in-law, Scott Bibler of Kouts; grandchildren: Erik, Amanda, Megan, Nathan, Aaron, Lauren, Allison, & David; and great-grandchildren: Mia, Brenan, Luke, Vivian, Peter, Aria, Mason & Colton. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, a sister, and her daughter, Jill Bibler on January 21, 2022.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with wake service beginning at 3:00 pm. A funeral mass will be held on Friday beginning at 10:00 am directly at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 509 W. Division Rd., Valparaiso, Rev. Mick Kopil officiating with burial to follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Valparaiso. www.moellerfuneralhome.com

