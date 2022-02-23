Eleanor Polaski, 89, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 20, 2022. She was born August 12, 1932 in Joliet, IL to Michael & Katherine (Spotilla) Sappan, and graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1950. Eleanor was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, Lecter, and taught classes for incoming Lecters. She was also strongly involved in St. Elizabeth's RCIA program and was instrumental in the Cursillo retreats where she practiced as a Lay Rector for women. As much as Eleanor's faith may have defined her, she also dedicated herself to defining her faith.