Feb. 23, 1919 - Aug. 1, 2022

CROWN POINT - Eleanor W. Groet (nee Middelkamp), age 103, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Eleanor is survived by daughter, Norma E. Lindzy; son, Lawrence "Bud" (Francis Bascon) Groet; grandson, Michael (Tiffani) Lindzy; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Austin, Logan Lindzy; and many nieces and nephews.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, William Groet; parents: John and Elizabeth Middelkamp; brother, John Middelkamp; and sisters: Lucille Holbrook and Annetta Wynkoop.

Born February 23, 1919 in Kniman, IN to John and Elizabeth Middelkamp. Eleanor attended Kniman and Demotte schools and married William Groet on February 24, 1940.

Eleanor was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Crown Point since 1949. She volunteered at St. Anthony Hospital every Monday, participated at Quilters at Trinity Lutheran Church every Wednesday, and also was a member of Red Hat Society. Eleanor enjoyed gardening, crocheting, antiquing, and refurbishing furniture. She made dolls and teddy bears, and also crafted clothes for them. Eleanor will be dearly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Faith Lutheran Cemetery in Kniman, IN.

Visit Eleanor's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.