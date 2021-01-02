Eleanora "Ellie" Cecelia Justice (nee Seigel)

Ellie was born in McKeesport, PA, on August 1, 1931, to Edmund and Eleanora Seigel (Lewis) and graduated from Catholic Central High School in Steubenville, OH, in 1949. She married Edward L. Justice Jr. at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Weirton, WV, in 1950 and in 1951 became an Air Force wife when Ed enlisted. The family was stationed in several places during their time with the Air Force and the Korean War: Luke Air Force Base, AZ, Okinawa and Chitose Air Base, Japan. At Luke Air Force Base, Ellie gave birth to their first daughter, Loretta. While in Japan, she had her second, Roberta. They returned to the United States and West Virginia in 1956. In 1960, Ellie gave birth to their third and final child, Edward Lawrence Justice III. In 1961 the family moved to Northwest Indiana where they would make their permanent home. Ellie went to work for Portage Township Schools, working in the library where she retired from Willowcreek Middle School in 1992. Ellie was an ever active member of the community. She was a member of Theta Gamma Theta service sorority, as well as an active member of the Portage Athletic Boosters for more than 30 years. Ellie is preceded by both of her parents, her beloved husband, Ed, and her oldest daughter, Lorrie Cohen (nee Justice).