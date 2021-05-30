MUNSTER - Eleanore C. Rycerz, age 78, of Munster, formerly of Hessville, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Richard Rycerz; six children: Daniel (late Fran) Rycerz, David (Florence) Rycerz, Brian (Jean) Rycerz, Robert (Becky) Rycerz, Randy (Jen) Rycerz, and Renee (Terry) Whelan; grandchildren: Nathan (Emily) Rycerz, Hannah (Hunter) DeGruccio, Catherine, Tom, Sam, Hunter, Brooke, Nick, Joe, Patrick, Luke, Owen, Molly, and Morgan; siblings: Dorothy (late Steve) Pazanin, Roberta (Ralph) Lenzo, and Joseph (Karen) Balka; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Sophie Balka; and infant daughter Michelle Marie.

Eleanore was a 1960 graduate of Morton High School before attending Beauty School. She became a hairdresser and worked at St. Margaret's Hospital and also Huber Funeral Home. Eleanore had a love for doing arts and crafts and was fond of going to garage sales. She also enjoyed gardening, picking weeds, and most of all, cooking/baking and spending time with loved ones. She would always attend events that her children and grandchildren participated in. Eleanore will be remembered for always being a great wife, mother, and grandmother.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 2 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 7132 Arizona Ave, Hammond, IN 46323. Eleanore will lie-in-state at the church from 9:00 AM until time of service. Services conclude at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Carmelite Home in East Chicago. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.