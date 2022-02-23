LANSING, IL -

Eleanore E. Althoff was born on March 28, 1923, in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood to Mark and Mary Mlakar, who preceded her in death, as did her sisters: Margaret Coughlin/Vrhovnik, Olga Dolan; brother, Edward Mlakar; and son in-law, Fred Leonard. She was a graduate of Mercy High School and lived her married life in Chicago, South Holland, IL and Highland, IN, with the love of her life, John (Peter) Althoff, who passed away in 2009, after 67 years of marriage. She was the loving mother of: Ritamarie Leonard (late Fred), Laura (Jack) Schaller, Jack (Judy) Althoff and Peggy (Ken) Gilbertsen; who survive her, as well as 14 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

Eleanore was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, Lansing KC Council. She was an associate at Marshall Field's in River Oaks for many years, volunteered in the Library at Our Lady of Grace School, and also did altar linen there until she was 95. Eleanore was an integral part of the lives of her family and friends. Late in life, she was helped greatly by her wonderful Highland neighbors, Chuck and Denise Thompson, and Matt and Mary Bukovac, who meant so much to her. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 9:45 AM – 10:30 AM in the Chapel of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 3005 Condit, Highland, IN followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanore's name for either: Andrew Althoff, The Share Foundation, 6617 County Road 300 E., Laporte, IN 46350 or Hospice of The Calumet Area, 600 Superior Avenue, Munster, IN 46321. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing, IL has been entrusted with Eleanore's arrangements and tributes may be for left for Eleanore on their website at www.schroederlauer.com