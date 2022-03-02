EAST CHICAGO, IN - Eleanore M. Kallas (nee Zurad), age 96 of East Chicago, IN passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022. She is survived by her two sons: Edward and Leonard Kallas; sister in-law, Joan (Miklusak) Zurad; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, John Kallas; parents: Stanley and Julia (Zurad) Kallas; brother, Robert Zurad.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Stanislaus Church, 4927 Magoun Avenue, East Chicago, IN with Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. Cremation to follow. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Thursday, March 3, 2022 and from 10:30 am to 11:00 am at the Church on Friday morning. Prayer services will be held 3:00 pm on Friday.

Eleanore was a lifelong resident of East Chicago and a 1944 graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church and a member of the Ladies Rosary Sodality. Eleanore was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt. Her favorite hobbies were crocheting, knitting and making ceramic keepsakes for family and friends. She also enjoyed watching Chicago Cubs baseball games and listening to Polka music. Most important to Eleanore was that she loved being with family, relatives and friends. Eleanore will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com