Eleanore Nichels (nee Govert)

Aug. 14, 1924 - April 2, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Eleanore Nichels, age 96, of Merrillville, IN passed away April 2, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Survived by her loving daughter, Vickie (Bill) Masters; daughter-in-law, Kathy Nichels; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers: Carl and Phillip Govert and sister, Marilyn Joyce.

Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ray and son, Terry.

Funeral service will be held on Monday April 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, Merrillville with Rev. Peter Muha officiating. At rest Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 219-322-6616 for more information.