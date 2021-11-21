Mar. 30, 1925 - Nov. 12, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Eleanore Poplon-Campbell, age 96, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Eleanore is survived by her children: Robert (Mary) Poplon, David (Leslie) Poplon; and grandchildren: Neil and Jillian Poplon.

Eleanore was preceded in death by her husbands: Edward Poplon and James Campbell.

Eleanore worked at U.S. Steel, and during WWII she worked at the Pentagon. Eleanore retired from Dr. Hovanessians office.

Cremation Services provided by GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE.

