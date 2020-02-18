CROWN POINT, IN - Eleanore V. Bukowski (nee Szymanski) age 100, of Crown Point, formerly of Glen Park, passed away on February 14, 2020. She is survived by her four children: Greg, Thomas, Jr. (Marsha), Cynthia, Eleanor (Sue).

Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Prayers will begin at Burns, at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 proceeding to St Mary Catholic Church, 321 E Joliet St, Crown Point for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. For full obituary visit