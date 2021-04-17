Eleftheria Ioannides (nee Kanourkas)

Nov. 25, 1927 — April 15, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Eleftheria Ioannides (nee Kanourkas), 93, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Eleftheria is survived by her children, Chris (Maria) Ioannides and Angie Agapi (Joseph) Oeth; and granddaughter, Eleftheria "Ellie"; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Konstantinos, of 60 years; sister, Vasiliki; and parents, Iordana and Christos.

Eleftheria was a member of Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral for 57 years. She worked at Arthur Winer Factory for 20 years and was an avid cook. Most of all, Eleftheria loved spending time with her family and friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46310, from 2:00 to 6:00 PM with a Trisagion service at 2:00 PM.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN, with Father Ted Poteres officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.