Elena (Nena) Hernandez

Elena (Nena) Hernandez

Jan. 5, 1929 - May 6, 2022

Elena (Nena) Hernandez, age 93, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Nena retired at the age of 84, from the School City of East Chicago.

Preceded in death by her husband, Juan Hernandez; mother, Juanita Gonzalez; father, Epimenio Ramirez; and children: Oscar Hernandez, Raul Hernandez, Eloy Hernandez, DeeDee Hernandez, Rich Vera.

Nena is survived by her children: John (Pam) Hernandez, Tina Villarreal, Jesse Gomez, Tito Hernandez, Rosie (Mark) Montemayor, Yoli Vera, Lisa (Roy) Martinez.

