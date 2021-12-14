CROWN POINT, IN - Elgine G. Pawlus "nee Komasinski", age 100, of Crown Point, formerly of East Chicago, passed away December 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; siblings: Marion, Jean and Agnes. Elgine is survived by her daughter Patricia (Larry) Metros; grandchildren: Sharon (Kurt) Friedrich, Sandra (Robert) Barber, Susan (Jason) Shelton, Shelley (Keith) Streeter; 10 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Florian (Marge) Komasinski. Visitation will take place at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, Thursday, December 16, 2021, 8303 Taft St, Merrillville, IN from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. www.burnsfuneral.com