Eli was born November 22, 1934 in East Chicago to Francisco and Florinda Perez. He graduated from Washington High School and attended college at Purdue Calumet where he received a degree in Business Management. He worked as a Scheduler in Production Control for Youngstown Sheet and Tube (and successors) in East Chicago for over 40 years with perfect attendance.

Eli is best known as an intelligent, compassionate, spiritual counselor and servant of his faith. His commitment to service extended as a volunteer, youth leader, church leader and sports coach. Recipients of his gift were the parents and children of East Chicago, Katherine House Boys Club, youth sports teams, the Indiana Harbor Baptist Church, friends and his family. With his wife, Victoria, Eli voluntarily served 4 decades with the PTA in many roles and was awarded Honorary Life Membership by the National PTA. His years of outstanding service to the students, parents, and staff of East Chicago was recognized with the naming of the Mr. & Mrs. Eli Perez Library Resource Center at Franklin Elementary School, induction into the East Chicago Hall of Fame, and receiving the Key to the City.