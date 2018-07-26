Eli Richard Kvachkoff, Jr., age 82, passed away Wednesday, July 25th surrounded by his loving family. Eli was born March 6, 1936 in Gary, IN to Eli and Josephine (nee Neddeff) Kvachkoff.
Eli is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara (nee Yurin); sons: Doug (Patty), Steve (Jodi), Eli (Gloria); daughter: Anne (Artie) Equihua. He is loved and adored by his 18 grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers: David (Joni) Kvachkoff, Dan Kvachkoff; and sister: Cynthia Grubl. Eli was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters: Jeanne Simko and Joanne Sullivan.
He graduated from Gary Tolleston High School. Eli was a proud member of the US Marine Corp. He married the love of his life, Barbara, in 1958. Eli was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church for 50 years. He attended Indiana University Northwest for 2 1/2 years. He taught one year at St. Frances Elementary School, where he started their athletic department. Eli worked as the director of the Boys Club in Hobart-Glen Park area for years. He later went on to work as a route salesman for Dixie Dairy Co. He ended up retiring as a warehouse supervisor for SW Beer Distributors in 1999.
Eli actively volunteered in youth athletics and recreational programs. He was a manager and coach in Crown Point Little League and Biddy Basketball. He coached basketball for 13 years at St. Mary School. Eli devoted his life to coaching his kids. Coach 'K', as his players liked to call him, influenced many lives over the years. He was the ultimate coach. He later enjoyed coaching his grandchildren - whether in the backyard or on the court/field. His grandchildren were his life. He never missed a game. Eli will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, July 27, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Prayers will be said on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Funeral Home at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307, with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eli's name to St. Jude House in Crown Point. To view directions and sign Eli's online guestbook visit
www.GeisenFuneralHome.com- (219) 663-2500