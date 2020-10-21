Elias Santos Guerra

PORTAGE, IN — Elias Santos Guerra, 86, of Portage, and former resident of East Chicago and Hammond, passed away after a life well-lived on Sunday October 11, 2020. He was a devout parishioner of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church. He had a distinguished career as a foreman at Inland Steel (ArcelorMittal) and service employee at the School City of Hammond.

Elias was predeceased by his parents, siblings, first wife Maria Dolores, and five sons. He is survived by his beloved wife, Laura; cherished children: Eliza (George) Mireles, Natalie (John) Stidham, Maria (Steve) Trajkovich, Orlando (Cynthia) Guerra, Linden (Dave) Dufeau, Linnea (Mike) Arterburn and Kenneth (Lucas Adams) Guerra; precious 27 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, neighbors and friends.

Elias will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond among his predeceased loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elias's honor to St. Jude Children's Hospital.