Eligio "Leo" "Cielo" Gonzalez

PORTAGE, IN — Eligio "Leo" "Cielo" Gonzalez, age 79, of Portage, passed away peacefully at his home, by his children, on July 22, 2021.

He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Station, IN. Eligio worked and retired from Midwest Steel.

He was preceded in death by his parents Felix and Leocadia Gonzalez; siblings: Antonio, Maximino, Carmina, Alfonzo, Miguel. He is survived by his children: Gloria (James) Byrne, Ada (Michael) Yeomans, Eliot Sr. (Ivone), and Edward (Courtney) Gonzalez; grandchildren: Angelica, Eliot Jr., Christian, Ethan, and Evan Gonzalez; great-grandchild Urijah; siblings: Maria E. Vazquez, Rafael (Lillian) Gonzalez, Luz Maria (Rafael) Fontanez; ex-wife Carmen Gloria Gonzalez; special nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Eligio will be Friday, July 30, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, STARTING with prayers at 9:15 a.m. from BURNS FUNERAL HOME and proceeding to St. Xavier Catholic Church, 2447 Putnam Street, Lake Station, IN. 46405, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Cremation to follow.