Elinor Doffin

Elinor was born in East Chicago, IN and grew up in Hessville. After her marriage, she and Elmer moved to Crown Point where she became a homemaker and church secretary for St. Matthias Parish. After Elmer's early retirement they moved to Winchester, WI where she again became very active in her church life at St. Rita Catholic Church in Presque Isle, the Women's Club and Friends of the Winchester Library. Elinor enjoyed sewing, quilting, and especially hosting her children and grandchildren at their cabin on Tamarac Lake for their summer fishing vacations.