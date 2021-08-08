BARTOW, FL - Elinor Doffin, age 93, of Bartow, FL, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Scott Lake Health and Rehabilitation, Lakeland, FL.
Elinor is survived by her daughters: Donna Pancini of Arlington Heights, IL, Ellyn (Anthony) Palubin of Bartow, FL, and Susan (Raymond) Palubin of Melbourne, FL; son, Thomas (Brett) Doffin of Royal Palm Beach, FL; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Elinor was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Elmer; son-in-law, Tom Pancini; and daughter-in-law, Maureen Doffin.
Elinor was born in East Chicago, IN and grew up in Hessville. After her marriage, she and Elmer moved to Crown Point where she became a homemaker and church secretary for St. Matthias Parish. After Elmer's early retirement they moved to Winchester, WI where she again became very active in her church life at St. Rita Catholic Church in Presque Isle, the Women's Club and Friends of the Winchester Library. Elinor enjoyed sewing, quilting, and especially hosting her children and grandchildren at their cabin on Tamarac Lake for their summer fishing vacations.
Private Services have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial was conducted at Assumption Catholic Church in Lakeland Florida. Elinor will be laid to rest beside her husband, Elmer at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.