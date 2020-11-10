DYER, IN - Elinor Hinton, age 79 of Dyer, IN, passed away October 29, 2020. She is survived by three children: David (Rebecca) Hinton, Dawn (Rich) Lucka, Daniel Hinton; two grandchildren: Taylor Fogarty and Joel Hill; great granddaughter Emilie Fogarty. Preceded in death by her husband Benny; her parents Hobart and Mary Wilgus.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Dyer United Methodist Church (2612 Church Street, Dyer, IN). Friends may visit with the family Saturday morning from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon (time of services).

Elinor was an honorary member of the Indiana Harbor Masonic Lodge 686; also a member of Job's Daughters Bethel 69; long time member of the Dyer United Methodist Church; she was the church treasurer; church historian; and the Sunday School Superintendent; she worked for The Times Newspaper as a Dyer Correspondent Reporter. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family so it will be distributed to her favorite charities or to the Indiana Masonic Home Foundation.