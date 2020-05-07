Elisa Gissiena Ranalli
VALPARAISO, IN — Elisa Gissiena Ranalli, 81, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at home with her family. She was born November 30, 1938, in Collelongo, Italy, to Antonio and Pietrina (Ciccone) Pisegna and immigrated to the United States in 1961. She made her career in retail sales with Sears Roebuck & Co following her work as an expert seamstress and a talented creator of fine Italian knits. As a child during wartime Italy, Elisa learned perseverance and compassion, the art of frugality and the value of family. She insisted on her children's pursuit of advanced education, of which she took great pride.
On February 27, 1961, she married Nick Ranalli who survives her along with their children, Angie Ranalli, Rina Ranalli (John Meyer) and Nick Ranalli Jr., all of Chicago; grandchildren, Elisa and Jack Meyer and Henry Riddell; and siblings, Giovanni Pisegna, Antonina Guanciale and Ornella Pisegna, all of Collelongo, Italy. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private funeral service at St. Paul Catholic Church will be held Saturday with entombment to follow in Chicago. A memorial service will be held at a later date following the lifting of restrictions surrounding COVID19. Memorial donations may be made to Oncology Nursing Society Foundation, www.onsfoundation.org. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
