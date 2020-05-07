VALPARAISO, IN — Elisa Gissiena Ranalli, 81, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at home with her family. She was born November 30, 1938, in Collelongo, Italy, to Antonio and Pietrina (Ciccone) Pisegna and immigrated to the United States in 1961. She made her career in retail sales with Sears Roebuck & Co following her work as an expert seamstress and a talented creator of fine Italian knits. As a child during wartime Italy, Elisa learned perseverance and compassion, the art of frugality and the value of family. She insisted on her children's pursuit of advanced education, of which she took great pride.