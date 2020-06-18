× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KILLEEN, TX - Elisabet "Lissie" Jane Strong,died in Killeen, TX at age 26, on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1993 in Naperville, IL.

She was known for her creative mind and big heart.

Elisabet is survived by her father, Glen Strong of Munster, IN; her mother, Kata Strong, of New Braunfels, TX; her spouse, Adrian Knepper of Killeen, TX; her siblings, Susan Frederickson of Centerville, UT; Katrina Strong of Sandy, UT; John Strong of Reno, NV; Tabitha Strong, of San Antonio, TX; and Mary Strong of Bloomington, IN; and her many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Ronald Strong of Alpine, UT; Lorraine Strong of Alpine, UT; Abraham Owen Smoot V of Bountiful, UT; and Joan Smoot, of Bountiful, UT.

Elisabet enjoyed her job of cutting hair at Great Clips. She loved all animals and found joy in her cats. She loved to create and would write, draw and paint in her spare time. She enjoyed swimming and scuba diving. Elisabet's body is in the care of Chisloms Family Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local humane society in honor of Elisabet's love of animals.