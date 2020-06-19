Elisabet 'Lissie' Jane Strong

Elisabet 'Lissie' Jane Strong

{{featured_button_text}}
Elisabet "Lissie" Jane Strong

Elisabet 'Lissie' Jane Strong

KILLEEN, TX - Elisabet "Lissie" Jane Strong, died in Killeen, TX, at age 26, on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1993, in Naperville, IL.

She was known for her creative mind and big heart.

Elisabet is survived by her father, Glen Strong, of Munster, IN; her mother, Kata Strong, of New Braunfels, TX; her spouse, Adrian Knepper, of Killeen, TX; her siblings, Susan Frederickson, of Centerville, UT; Katrina Strong, of Sandy, UT; John Strong, of Reno, NV; Tabitha Strong, of San Antonio, TX; and Mary Strong, of Bloomington, IN; and her many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ronald Strong of Alpine, UT; Lorraine Strong, of Alpine, UT; Abraham Owen Smoot V, of Bountiful, UT; and Joan Smoot, of Bountiful, UT.

Elisabet enjoyed her job of cutting hair at Great Clips. She loved all animals and found joy in her cats. She loved to create and would write, draw and paint in her spare time. She enjoyed swimming and scuba diving. Elisabet's body is in the care of Chisloms Family Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local humane society in honor of Elisabet's love of animals.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts