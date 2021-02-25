 Skip to main content
Elizabeth A. Eikman

Jan. 22, 1943 - Feb. 23, 2021

INDIAN HEAD PARK, IL - Elizabeth A. Eikman, age 78, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Briar Place Nursing in Indian Head Park, IL. She was born in Gary, IN on January 22, 1943 to the late Earl and Anna (nee Carouthers) Eikman.

Elizabeth is survived by her brother, Norman (Susan) Eikman; niece, Rachael (Jim) Manney; and great nephew, Drew Manney.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mental Health America of NWI, 5311 Hohman Avenue, Hammond, IN 46320.

Cremation has been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 219-762-3013.

