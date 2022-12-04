Elizabeth A. Geurts

July 31, 1928 - Nov. 28, 2022

HAMMOND, IN -

Elizabeth (Betty and tenderly called Liz by her husband) A. Geurts, age 94, of Hammond, Indiana passed away and joined our heavenly Father on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was born July 31, 1928, at her parents' home in West Terre Haute, IN. and is the daughter of James Self and Gwen (Hill) Self. Mom moved to Hammond, IN at an early age and graduated from Hammond Tech in 1946. Liz was a cracker jack secretary for Southern Bell (known as AT&T) and after raising her children worked in client services for Rosalee's Dress Apparel. On April 21, 1951, she married her husband, Alfred A. Geurts, Jr. Both avid roller skaters they competed in couples dance at the rink above Bowl Era in Hammond. Throughout their marriage Liz and Al built the Alamo Auto Service and Liz served as President of the business upon the death of her husband in 2017. She was a Country Music fan and a member of the Country Kickers line dancers. She is a long-standing member of Woodmar United Methodist.

She is survived by loving daughters: Jane "Jane Ann" (Wayne) Duncanson of Hammond, Janice (Dave) Dobrinich of Munster, Susan Osborne of Atlanta, GA, Sharon (Tom) Jukes of Terre Haute; her son, Alan (Tracie) Geurts of Hammond; devoted grandmother to: Lori (Rick) Berdine, Lisa (Jake) Cory, Jennifer Havlin, Sara (Jonathan) Brown and David Dobrinich, Katie and McKenna Osborne, Thomas and Mary Jukes, Heather (Jessie) Parkerson, Megan (Winston) Hunter, Shelby Geurts and Kyle (Lisa) Bunton; great grandmother to: Nicholas and Alex Berdine, Alyssa (Mike) Drinski, Brandon, John and Zack (Fiancée Brylee) Cory, Kylee, Connor and Samantha Havlin, Oliver and Eloise Brown, Indy Parkerson and Westley and Maeve Hunter and Jordan Bunton; a special aunt to: Debbie, Sandy, Elizabeth, Gayle, Mark, and Carol; and to special family friends: Olivia, and Peyton; and pup, Chloe. Elizabeth "Liz" is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred A. Geurts, Jr.; parents: James and Gwen Self; sister, Audry (Self) and Harry Morris; nephew, David Morris and son-in-law, Jeff Osborne. We offer heartfelt thanks to the many caregivers throughout the latter part of her life and especially to her companion, Mercy. Mom had a special place in her heart for her beautician, Betsy who came to her home each Tuesday and her phone buddies: Julie and Katherine.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME located at 6955 Southeastern Avenue Hammond, IN. Family and Friends are invited to celebrate her life on Friday, December 9, 2022, Lying in State beginning at 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM DIRECTLY at Woodmar United Methodist Church located at 7320 Northcote Ave., Hammond, IN. Pastor Esta Rosario will be officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Lane Memorial Park, Crown Point, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodmar Methodist Church or Hospice of the Calumet Area.

Mom will be forever in our hearts.