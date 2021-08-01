MUNSTER, IN - Elizabeth A. Powers, age 87, of Munster, IN was called by her Lord in death on July 25, 2021 after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, John and Goldie Galinsky of Hammond; and her husband of 54 years Thomas N. Powers of Dyer. She is survived by her loving son The Rev. Gregory J. Powers of Munster, IN.

As a child she was a member of Pine Street Presbyterian Church, Hammond IN., and later became a member of the Lutheran church. At the time of her death; she was a long-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Munster, IN. Private burial was granted with the Rev. Donald E. Stock, associate pastor of St. Paul's, presiding.

Elizabeth was an accomplished bookkeeper, seamstress, quilt maker and a talented counted cross stich artist. She was also a classically trained pianist with twelve years of training. Most of all, she was a devoted homemaker and mother. She was very proud to be a first generation American of German heritage born in this country.

As per her wishes, graveside services were private and she was laid to rest in the family gravesite. Arrangements were entrusted to BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATIONS of Munster, IN (219-836-5000). Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.