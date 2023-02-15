CALUMET CITY - Betty Kurowski, age 76, of Calumet City, Illinois; formerly of Highland, Indiana passed away February 9, 2023. She is survived by her children: Lisa (former husband Jeff) Burosh and James (Sherry Fanelli) Kurowski; grandchildren: Abby and Eric Burosh; brothers: Tom, David (Patricia) and Daniel (Sherry) Urbanczyk; numerous nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Allen, parents Raymond and Bessie, brother Raymond Jr., nephew Brian Urbanczyk, niece Leanna Urbanczyk and Cinder her beloved dog.