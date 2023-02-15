CALUMET CITY - Betty Kurowski, age 76, of Calumet City, Illinois; formerly of Highland, Indiana passed away February 9, 2023. She is survived by her children: Lisa (former husband Jeff) Burosh and James (Sherry Fanelli) Kurowski; grandchildren: Abby and Eric Burosh; brothers: Tom, David (Patricia) and Daniel (Sherry) Urbanczyk; numerous nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Allen, parents Raymond and Bessie, brother Raymond Jr., nephew Brian Urbanczyk, niece Leanna Urbanczyk and Cinder her beloved dog.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Castle Hill Funeral Home: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, Illinois 60409 with a memorial gathering from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. and a service at 6:00 p.m.
For service information please call (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.