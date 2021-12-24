July 23, 1984 - Nov. 21, 2003
IN LOVING MEMORY ELIZABETH ANN CHAPA
On Her 19th Christmas In Heaven - Merry Christmas Baby Girl, You hold a very special place in our hearts and always will. We cherish each and every memory that we have of you. If, we had one wish today, it would be to have you back home with all of us.
Love, Mom and Dad, Mary, Andy, Gerry, Vicki, Amber, Angelica, Adriana, Zachary, Aliza, Alan, Esmeralda, Lil G, Darwin and Family
