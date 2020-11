Elizabeth Ann Chapa

We miss you. You were taken from us way too soon.

Those we love do not go away. They walk beside us everyday, unseen, unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed, still very dear. Your memories we treasure. You're forever in our hearts. Love, Mom, Dad, Mary, Andy, Gerry, Vicki, Angelica, Alvaro, Zachary, Aliza, Amber, Lil' G, Esmeralda, Darwin and Family