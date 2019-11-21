Elizabeth Ann Chapa
IN LOVING MEMORY OF ELIZABETH ANN CHAPA ON HER 16TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. JULY 23, 1984 - NOVEMBER 21, 2003. Those we love do not go away. They walk beside us everyday, unseen, unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed, still very dear. Your memories we treasure. You're forever in our hearts. Love, Mom, Dad, Mary, Andy, Gerry, Vicki, Angelica, Alvaro, Zachary, Aliza, Amber, Lil' G, Esmeralda, Darwin and Family