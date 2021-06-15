Elizabeth Ann Ennis

March 4, 1942 - June 10, 2021

NEW BUFFALO, MI - Elizabeth Ann Ennis, age 79, of New Buffalo, Michigan, passed away on June 10, 2021. Liz, as she preferred to be known, was born March 4, 1942, in Gary, Indiana. Liz attended St. Luke's grade school and was graduated from Emerson High School. She continued her education at Indiana University, earning both Bachelor's and Master's degrees. Ultimately, she earned a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Oklahoma University.

Liz taught speech and drama in the Gary public schools until she decided to go into educational administration. She first served as an administrator in the Hammond School District. She then served as Director of High Schools in Oklahoma City Public Schools, while completing course work toward her doctoral degree. Liz began her tenure in High School District 214 in Arlington Heights, first as principal of Wheeling High School, then as Deputy Superintendent, and finally Superintendent of Schools.