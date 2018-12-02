VALPARAISO, IN - Elizabeth Ann 'Lisa' Kuehn, 58, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, October 5, 2018 at home with her family. She was born June 3, 1960 in Youngstown, OH to Donald and Judy Woidke and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1978. Lisa was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church and will be remembered by many for the years she assisted at Lifestyles in downtown Valparaiso. Her kind, gentle and embracing nature endeared her to all in her realm. Having lost her father and winning a health battle at an early age helped her hold family close and cherish every precious moment. The warmth of her spirit shall abide within all who knew her.
She married Larry A. Kuehn who survives along with step-daughter, Becca (Mike) Tuholski of LaPorte, siblings: Paul (Isolde) Woidke, Jonni (David) Pera, Mark Woidke and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 6, 2018 from 4:00-6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Memorial Service beginning at 6:00 PM. Lisa chose to donate her body to Indiana University School of Medicine. Memorial donations may be made to Heritage Lutheran Church, VNA of Northwest Indiana, or the American Cancer Society.