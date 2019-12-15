CROWN POINT, IN - Elizabeth Ann Roberts (nee Domagalski), age 73, of Crown Point, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at her home.
Bette is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dr. George Roberts; her daughter, Emily (Hunter) Warren; and grandchildren: Leah and Zachery Warren; Aunt Helen Baron of Joliet, IL; several cousins, as well as her lifelong best friend, Jerri Matlon; and loving pooch, Victoria.
Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.
