Elizabeth Ann Schnick, 80, died peacefully at Goshen Hospital on Friday morning, December 21, 2018. She was born on March 26, 1938 to Albert and Bertha (Heick) Fischer. She married Eugene Schnick on November 25, 1971. He preceded her in death on December 11, 1997.
Elizabeth was born and raised in the Crown Point area, graduating from Crown Point High School in 1956. After graduating, Elizabeth worked at First National Bank in Crown Point for many, happy years. While working there, she purchased her cherished Camaro, a car that she treasured and reminisced about long after it left her possession. After meeting Eugene, she followed him into education, becoming a librarian for Trinity Lutheran School in Crown Point. After retiring from Trinity, Elizabeth spent much of her time sewing, cooking, and watching anything tennis-related and her beloved Cubs. She greatly enjoyed her travels with her friends and with her daughters and their families. Over the last decade, Elizabeth has been most happy when spending time with and doting on her two precocious grandsons, Greysen and Graham.
Elizabeth is survived by her two daughters: Carrie (Brian) Shortridge and Amy (Corbin) Miller; her two grandsons: Greysen and Graham Miller; a sister, Irene Lockhart, a sister-in-law Zelda Schnick, and cousins, nieces, and nephews from the Carolinas to Missouri to Chicago to Washington state. She is also survived by many fantastic friends from both Crown Point and Goshen.
Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Elizabeth are invited to the PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL HOME, 811 Franciscan Dr. in Crown Point from 2:00-8:00 (C.S.T.) on Thursday, December 27, 2018 to reminisce, to grieve, to support each other and, of course, just to chat. A service for Elizabeth will be held the following day at 11:00 A.M. (C.S.T.) DIRECTLY at Trinity Lutheran Church, 250 South Indiana Ave., Crown Point and will be officiated by Pastor Lothar Thoelke of Trinity Lutheran Church. There will be visitation at the church ½ hour prior to services. Burial will follow afterwards at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery, and a luncheon will be held at the church following the burial. Memorials preferred to Wittenberg Lutheran Village.
Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.