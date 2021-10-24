March 25, 1938 - Oct. 21, 2021

PLAINFIELD, IL - Elizabeth Anne "Betty" Kyprianou, 83 of Plainfield, IL, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021. She was born March 25, 1938 in Gary, the daughter of Glen and Sophie (Krakowiak) Griffin. Betty was a homemaker and worked for J.C.Penney for many years.

Surviving are her children: Mark (Margie) Kyprianou of Shewsbury, PA, Becky (Pat) Medved of Plainfield, IL, Lisa Kyprianou of Suffolk, VA and Jeff (Michelle) Kyprainou of Hebron, daughter-in-law, Margaret "Suzie" Kyprianou of Kouts; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and her sister, Carolyn Rogers of Portage. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Kyprianou, Jr.; her son, Anthony Lewis Kyprianou; her parents and her sister, Barbara Estes.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 25, 2021, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Bartholomew Funeral Home, 102 Monroe St., Valparaiso.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Memorial Donations may be made to the Cancer Society. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.