ST. JOHN, IN - Elizabeth (Betsy) M. Grattan, age 95, of St. John (recently of New Kensington, PA), passed away on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Mrs. Grattan, a native of Detroit, was the 2nd child of Joseph P. and Mary (Rager) Weber. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Center Line, MI in 1937 and later from the Detroit Business Institute. She married George H. Grattan in Detroit in 1947. Mrs. Grattan worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for many years, before, while, and after raising her children. She was an avid gardener (an interest she instilled in all her children), bridge player, bowler, golfer, and craftswoman and loved all sports. For many years, Mrs. Grattan served with the Christian Mothers at churches in Allen Park, MI and New Kensington, PA. Mrs. Grattan is survived by her loving sons Jeff (Beverly) of St. John, IN and Robin of West Chester, PA, her granddaughters Jill (Robert 'Rocky') Linder and Lauren (Robert) Carney, two great-grandchildren, and brother Pete Weber (Dearborn, MI). Mrs. Grattan was preceded in death by her husband George and her son Tim.
Memorial Visitation Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church - Day Chapel, 11301 W. 93rd Ave., St. John, IN, 46373. Inurnment Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (http://parkinson.org). Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY, ST. JOHN, IN. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.