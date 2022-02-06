HIGHLAND, IN - Elizabeth "Betty" A. Hines (nee Mazur) age 93, of Highland, formerly of Hammond, IN. Betty's work now complete on earth was called by the Lord to her heavenly home on February 3, 2022. Survived by her loving children: Jim (Debbi) Hines, Carol Shelton, Donna (Milt) Price, Denise Hines, Debbie Hines and Mary Beth (Mike) Knapp; 10 loving grandchildren; 24 dear great-grandchildren; and one precious great-great-grandchild. Preceded by her beloved husband, Robert Hines and son, Tom Hines.

Betty was a former parishioner at St. John Bosco and currently a dedicated member of St. James the Less Catholic Church. She was a servant of the Lord donating her time at Hospice of the Calumet Area and Meals on Wheels. Betty exuded love to all of those around her, especially her family. She was kind, warm, compassionate, and strongly loved by everyone who knew her. Betty will be remembered for her loving smile.

A Funeral Mass Celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 11, 2022 at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN with Rev. Gregory A. Bim-Merle officiating. Friends may gather with the family at the church from 10:00 AM until time of service. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice or St. Jude Children's Hospital. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with services, 219-322-7766.