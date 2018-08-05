VALPARAISO, IN - Betty, age 94, passed away on Thursday, August 2, 2018 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born on June 8, 1924 in Gary, IN to William and Sadie Ryan. Betty was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and former member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Station, IN. Betty is survived by her daughters, Pat (Steve) Murawski, Barbara McCullough, Peggy (Mike) Lawhead, Elise Timpe; eight grandchildren, Jeff (Melissa), Kenny (Katie), Kim (Greg), Laura (Shawn), Colleen, Patrick (Beth), Kelly (Brad), Kevin (Sara); 15 great-grandchildren, Noah, Brynne, Everett, Callen, Lance, Lilly, Andrew, Lucy, Braiden, Slade, Allie, Lyvia, Ella, Ike, Madelyn; sister, Sister Mary Kevin Ryan PHJC.
Preceded in death by husband, Joseph; parents; brother, Bud; sister, Mary Margaret; son-in-laws, Bruce McCullough and Pete Timpe.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 6, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Jeffrey Burton and Rev. Joseph Pawlowski con-celebrating. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Portage IN.
Memorial to Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC, VALPARAISO, IN (219) 462-3125.