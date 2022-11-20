HIGHLAND, IN - Elizabeth "Betty" Bielak, of Highland, IN, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022. Betty was an active member of Our Lady of Grace Church and the Alter and Rosary Sodality. She worked as a receptionist for 15 years at Weight Watchers and sold Avon for 5 years.

She is survived by her children: James Jr. (Jill), Randy, and Brenda (late Franklin); 7 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James Sr.

A memorial mass will be held directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave in Highland, on Monday, November 21, 2022 with visiting form 9:30 am until the time of service at 10:30 am. Inurnment will follow at St John/ St Joseph Cemetery in Hammond. www.fagenmiller.com