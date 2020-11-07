Elizabeth 'Betty' F. Goodlad
CROWN POINT, IN — A memorial service for longtime Crown Point resident Elizabeth "Betty" F. Goodlad, 93, who died October 11, 2020, in KS, will be at 11:00 a.m. November 7, 2020, Saturday (today) at First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Full obituary ran in the October 16, 2020, edition.
