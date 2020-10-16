Elizabeth (Betty) F. Goodlad

CROWN POINT, IN - (3/29/1927-10/11/2020) Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Frisbie Goodlad, 93, died Sunday in Olathe, KS, after a brief illness. A longtime Crown Point resident, Betty was born and raised in Chicago. She was a 1949 graduate of DePauw University where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Warren A. Goodlad, whom she married Jan. 19, 1950 in LaGrange, IL. She moved to Kansas to be near her younger daughter following the death of her husband in 2018. She resided at Vintage Park in Paola, KS, at the time of her death.

She is survived by two daughters, Marti Goodlad (Tom) Heline of South Bend and Linda (Lee) Wiersma of Paola, KS; three grandchildren, William (Beth) Centifanto and Laura Heline, both of Evansville, and Amy (Jared) Slav of Osceola; and five great-grandchildren, Andrew, Jonathan, Luke and Sarah Centifanto of Evansville, and Dominic Slav of Osceola.