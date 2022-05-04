Jan. 28, 1941 - May 3, 2022

HAMMOND - Elizabeth "Betty" Hausenfleck, age 81, of Hammond, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

She is survived by her sons: Gregory (Cherie) Hausenfleck of Columbus, WI, Mark (Karla) Hausenfleck of Wheatfield, IN, Karl (Desiree) Hausenfleck of Rensselaer, IN; grandchildren; Kaleena Hausenfleck, Daniel Hausenfleck, Samanatha Hausenfleck, Kraig (Brittany) Hausenfleck, Klara Hausenfleck, Justin (Kaylee) Hausenfleck; great-grandchildren: Andrew and Nickolas Douglas, Nova and Jaxson Hausenfleck, Chase and Ellie McKernan; sister, Carol (Billy) Campbell; brother, Richard (Dona) Lorance; brothers-in-law: Jeff Hausenfleck, James Brownewell; and many nieces; and nephews.

Betty and her ex-husband, Glenn, raised their three sons while working different jobs through the years. Betty worked for the School City of Hammond at Morton High School cafeteria, then at the Woodmar Deli, and finally for the School City of Hammond driving a bus for 22 years before retiring. She was known as "Miss Betty" to the children that she drove to school throughout the years. Betty liked sewing and going to garage sales in her spare time.

Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Rd), Highland, IN 46322 on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with the funeral service immediately to follow with Pastor Rick Green officiating. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn in Crown Point, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Traditions Hospice #CWP.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke-Michael Kuiper-Vass by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com