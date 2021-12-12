 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elizabeth "Betty" L. Bock (nee Gaskey)

Elizabeth "Betty" L. Bock (nee Gaskey)

HAMMOND (HESSVILLE), IN - Elizabeth "Betty" L. Bock (nee Gaskey)age 91, of Hammond (Hessville), Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, surrounded by cherished family.

A visitation will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 7132 Arizona Ave., Hammond, IN 46323, with Rev. Charles A. Mosley officiating. Elizabeth will lie-in-state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

In lieu of flowers, Betty would love for donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 6 dead in Amazon building collapse, Edwardsville fire chief says

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts