HAMMOND (HESSVILLE), IN - Elizabeth "Betty" L. Bock (nee Gaskey)age 91, of Hammond (Hessville), Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, surrounded by cherished family.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 7132 Arizona Ave., Hammond, IN 46323, with Rev. Charles A. Mosley officiating. Elizabeth will lie-in-state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.
In lieu of flowers, Betty would love for donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.