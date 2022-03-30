July 5, 1935 - March 25, 2022

HOBART, IN - Elizabeth "Betty" L. Suter (nee Anton), age 86, of Hobart and formerly of Gary, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Betty was born on July 5, 1935 in East Chicago, IN, to the late Joseph and Dorothy "Kate" (nee Houchin) Anton. She was a graduate of Gary Edison High School, Class of 1953. Betty married the love of her life, Ralph Suter, on November 28, 1956, and they spent 34 years together until his passing in 1991.

Betty worked as a matron on the special education bus at Hobart Schools. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed English classics. Betty was a life-long singer and piano player, performing with her two sisters as "The Anton Sisters". She also liked to garden and take care of her yard. Betty is a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Betty is survived by her two children: Mark (Mabel) Suter of Brookston, IN, and Karen (Tony) Dalrymple of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren: Megan and Gina Dalrymple, Joshua (Miachel) Jones, Jennifer Jones-Niemantsverdriet, and Jessica (John) Davis; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law: Patricia Anton of Massachusetts, and Mabel Exl of Hobart, IN; and many nieces and nephews.

Per Betty's wishes, there will be no funeral services held. Cremation and arrangements entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery. To view online obituary and share condolences, please visit www.reesfuneralhomes.com