MUNSTER - Elizabeth C. "Betty" Gualandi, age 84, of Munster, IN, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022. Betty is survived by her husband of 65 years, Clifford Gene Gualandi; four children: Regina (Joseph) Kirincic, Tina (Darrell) Paymaster, Laura (late, Alan) Greathouse, and Juanita Gualandi; grandchildren: Christopher Kirincic, Amanda (Jeremy) Steffey, Nicole Kirincic, and Kavan Gualandi; great-granddaughter, Lilah Christine Kirincic; brother, John Street; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her son, Ernest Eugene Gualandi; brother, William Street; and sister, Jeanette Benetich.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 9:00 am at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of the services at 9:00 a.m.

Betty was a 1956 graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt and 1979 from Calumet College of St. Joseph; she was previously employed by Indiana Unemployment Agency, Combustion Engineering, and St. Catherine Hospital where she worked in security and quality assurance. Betty loved, antiquing, going to book sales, an avid book reader (mainly on the President's), and enjoyed working at book sales and volunteering for the Humane Society in Hammond. She was a long-time member of Good Shepard Episcopal Church in East Chicago.