DYER, IN - Elizabeth Cigler-Koartge-James age 93 of Dyer, formerly of Gary, passed away on Friday May 22, 2020.She is survived by her children; Linda (Frank) Brown, Sugar (Late Louis) Jacusis, Roger (Sandy) Koartge, Sharon Boender-Hall, Russell (Amy) (Cindy) Koartge, 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Martin Koartge and Bill James, son Robert Koartge, and siblings Ann, Therese, Paul, and Joe.

Cremation was chosen. A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held at a later date once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Elizabeth loved crafts, painting, and playing cards and dice with her family and grandchildren.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhome@att.net.