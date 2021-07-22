 Skip to main content
Elizabeth Clare Chapman

CARMEL, IN — Elizabeth Claire Chapman, 79, of Carmel, IN departed this life July 13, 2021. Visitation for Elizabeth will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of services at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Leppert Mortuary – Smith Carmel Chapel. Private inurnment follows at Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: Boulevard Place Food Pantry, 4204 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208.

