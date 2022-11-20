Elizabeth Ellen Liesenfelt "Liz"

Jan. 29, 1938 – Nov. 16, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Elizabeth Liesenfelt, age 84, of Hammond entered into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

She is survived by one son, James (Holly) Liesenfelt; three Daughters: Heidi (Dave) Liesenfelt, Barbara (Paul) Martin and Vicki (Jeff) Allen; 12 Grandchildren: Andrew, Chris, Danny, Jamie, Tracy, John, Kelly, Peter, Nathaniel, Ella, Henry, and Julia; three great grandchildren: Wyatt, Everett, Alaric; one brother, Chuck (Ellen) Wolfenberger; sister in-law, Pauline Liesenfelt.

Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John T. Liesenfelt; two sons: John David and Thomas William Liesenfelt; grandson, Michael Spisak; her parents, Charles and Ann Wolfenberger; and one brother in-law, Charles "Farrell" Liesenfelt.

Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond IN 46323. And at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 7132 Arizona Ave. Hammond, IN on Tuesday November 22, 2022 from 9:30 AM until 10:00 AM when a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Father Charles Mosley. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond.

Elizabeth was born and raised on the South Side of Chicago and has lived in Hammond for over 50 years. Liz was retired from Lake Federal Bank as a loan officer after over 30 years. She and John were former members of the Hammond Jay Cee's. Liz was also a longtime Parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. She was a loyal fan of the White Sox, Bears and IU. She enjoyed reading, good conversation and gatherings with the Historical Society but most of all spending time with her family whom she loved.

For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.