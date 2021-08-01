Elizabeth "Eloise" Laughlin (nee Earley)

April 15, 1926 – July 30, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Elizabeth Eloise Laughlin, age 95, formerly of Hammond passed into the gates of Heaven peacefully on Friday, July 30, 2021. Eloise is survived by one son, Richard (Jean) Laughlin Jr.; three grandchildren: Scott (Lisa), Robert and Christine; two great-grandchildren: Megan and Cole; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard E. Laughlin, Sr in 1993; parents, Hillary and Lillian Earley; three siblings: Nora, Nolan and Pauline.

Eloise had lived in Hammond since 1963. She was a faithful member of Hessville Assembly of God Church now Life Point for well over thirty years. Eloise had served as a Sunday schoolteacher for toddlers for over 50 years at Woodmar Church of God and then at Hessville Assembly of God church during her younger years. She was retired from the A & P grocery store as a checker and was a great cook who enjoyed canning and spending time with her family and friends.

