Elizabeth H. "Betty" Bonchik (nee Janek)

May 19, 2941 - Dec 19. 2020
WHITING, IN - Elizabeth H, "Betty" Bonchik, 79 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence, Munster. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Robert F. Bonchik; loving mother of Robert Bonchik, Jr., Brian (Kristine Williams) Bonchik, Christine (Dennis) Grzyb and David (Erin Leimbach) Bonchik; cherished "Nana" of Jonathan Hayes, Ashley Johnson, Amanda, Emily and Allison Bonchik, Rachel Grzyb, Alexis and Nathan Bonchik; devoted canine companion, "Daisy"; dearest sister of Richard (Camille Salus) Janek; dear sister-in-law of Theresa (late Edward) Zebracki; niece of Sophie (late John) Hatczel; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting on Wednesday, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 100 people will be allowed in the church for Mass, 25 people at the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected, and temperatures will be taken.) The Mass will be live-streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.
Betty Bonchik was born on May 19, 1941 to Stephen and Margaret (Vavrecan) Janek. She was a lifelong resident of Whiting and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1959. She married Bob Bonchik at Immaculate Conception Church, Whiting on November 9, 1963, the Rev. M. Fred Bach, officiated. She was a very devoted member of Immaculate Conception Church where she was a member of the Rosary Society and the St. Anne's Sodality (past president). She was a member of St. Adalbert Church, Whiting, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 452, the former Whiting Knights of Columbus Wives Club (past president), the Iota Chapter of Beta Gamma Upsilon Sorority (until they turned in their charter), Friends of the Whiting Public Library, Retired Indiana Public Employees Assoc. and the Standard Oil Annuitants Club. She had been employed by Local Finance, American Oil Co., First Bank of Whiting (Centier Bank) and retired as the Deputy Clerk-Treasurer of the City of Whiting with over 20 years of service. Betty enjoyed going on cruises, spending time in Florida, playing bunco, riding her bicycle, boating, spending time with friends and family but was most proud of her children and grandchildren whom she loved very much. Devoted to her family, Betty will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Immaculate Conception Grotto Fund, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.
