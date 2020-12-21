Elizabeth H. "Betty" Bonchik (nee Janek)

Betty Bonchik was born on May 19, 1941 to Stephen and Margaret (Vavrecan) Janek. She was a lifelong resident of Whiting and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1959. She married Bob Bonchik at Immaculate Conception Church, Whiting on November 9, 1963, the Rev. M. Fred Bach, officiated. She was a very devoted member of Immaculate Conception Church where she was a member of the Rosary Society and the St. Anne's Sodality (past president). She was a member of St. Adalbert Church, Whiting, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 452, the former Whiting Knights of Columbus Wives Club (past president), the Iota Chapter of Beta Gamma Upsilon Sorority (until they turned in their charter), Friends of the Whiting Public Library, Retired Indiana Public Employees Assoc. and the Standard Oil Annuitants Club. She had been employed by Local Finance, American Oil Co., First Bank of Whiting (Centier Bank) and retired as the Deputy Clerk-Treasurer of the City of Whiting with over 20 years of service. Betty enjoyed going on cruises, spending time in Florida, playing bunco, riding her bicycle, boating, spending time with friends and family but was most proud of her children and grandchildren whom she loved very much. Devoted to her family, Betty will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Immaculate Conception Grotto Fund, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.